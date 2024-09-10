Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Chikovani in Batumi.

The high-level talks highlighted the importance of strengthening Azerbaijan-Georgian relations, including military cooperation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.Minister Chikovani emphasized the crucial role of these meetings in enhancing ties between the two countries, while Minister Hasanov expressed his appreciation for the visit and highlighted the ongoing development in military and other areas of cooperation.During the discussions, both ministers reviewed the prospects for further military collaboration and explored ways to increase the frequency and scope of joint exercises. They reaffirmed their commitment to internationally recognized territorial integrity and examined new avenues for cooperation in military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres.The meeting also addressed broader regional peace and security issues, reflecting the shared interests and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

