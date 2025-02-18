Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss transport cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili and Rashad Nabiyev, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, discussed transport cooperation between the two countries, ongoing projects, and future priorities during a meeting in Tbilisi.

One of the important directions of economic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan is cooperation in transport. That is why we meet every year and talk about plans for the year”, Davitashvili said, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.

During today’s meeting we discussed the joint project involving the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. We expect the final stage of work to be operational this year”, he added.

We also talked about the joint venture being established between Georgia and Azerbaijan to manage this infrastructure. This venture will allow us to utilise this section more effectively and attract a greater volume of cargo”, he added.

