Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation prospects in agriculture

Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov has met with Ralf Horlemann, the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, to explore ways to enhance collaboration in agriculture. The discussions covered improving the legal and contractual framework, the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding, and creating an action plan for future cooperation.

During the meeting, Mammadov provided detailed information on the role of agriculture in developing Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, highlighting its contribution as a key driver of economic growth, the state support provided to farmers, the favorable investment climate, and the strategic goals for agricultural development, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The parties explored ways to expand trade in agricultural and food products, encourage business connections between entrepreneurs from both countries, and enhance productivity within their respective agricultural sectors.

Both sides emphasized the broad potential for expanding mutual relations in agriculture and discussed other issues of shared interest.

