Azerbaijan, Germany discuss military cooperation

The defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Germany held bilateral talks in accordance with the program of cooperation for 2019.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries, including joint activities in the field of military education and training were discussed, the Azerbaijani ministry reported on Wednesday.

The sides also held an exchange of views on regional security issues.

