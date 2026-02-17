Azerbaijan, Germany explore climate security partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mukhtar Babayev, the Climate Envoy of the President of Azerbaijan and President of COP29, met with Carsten Schneider, the Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Protection, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety, to discuss cooperation on climate security in Munich.

"The parties discussed key priorities ahead of COP31, as well as cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany in the climate security," Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev wrote on X, News.Az reports, citing local media.

News.Az