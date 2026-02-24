Azerbaijan grants amnesty to over 18,000 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has applied its Amnesty Act to 18,355 individuals so far, according to Namig Aliyev, Senior Prosecutor of the Department for Non-Criminal Prosecution Proceedings at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

He shared the update during an “Open Door Day” event at the Binagadi District Prosecutor’s Office, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Of those granted amnesty, 5,638 were released from imprisonment. The measure also included 572 individuals who participated in defending Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside women, minors, and persons with disabilities.

The initiative reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to implement legal reforms and humanitarian measures.

News.Az