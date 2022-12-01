Azerbaijan guarantees local ethnic Armenians same rights, freedoms as for Azerbaijani citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dialogue and relations that have intensified in recent months between Azerbaijani government officials and local ethnic Armenians should be maintained and turned into sustainable ones, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his speech at the 29th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, News.az reports.

“Azerbaijan is also resolute to re-integrate its citizens of Armenian origin residing in post-conflict territories into its political, social and economic space, guaranteeing the same rights and freedoms with all the citizens of Azerbaijan. The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan provides the solid legal framework in this regard. Increased dialogue and contacts over past months between Azerbaijani authorities and local ethnic Armenian residents need to be encouraged and sustained,” he said.

News.Az