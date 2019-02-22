Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation top list of FIG`s meritorious federations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has been included in the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) rating list of the meritorious federations, AzerTag reports.

AGF has managed to be in the spotlight with its exemplary activity as it was last year and took the 1st place.

Due to its dynamic and professional activity, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has placed itself among the 10 strongest federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and ranked 1st in 2017.

