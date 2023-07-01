Azerbaijan hands over bodies of two servicemen to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conditions were created for handing over the bodies of two Armenian servicemen, Yervand Tadevosyan and Samvel Torosyan, killed during the 'Revenge-2' military operation, carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh by the Azerbaijani army on June 28 in response to the provocations of the Armenian armed forces, to Armenia, News.az reports.

The bodies of the killed servicemen of the Armenian armed forces [which remained in Karabakh contrary to the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders] killed in Karabakh were accompanied by their relatives. The bodies were taken to Armenia through the Lachin border checkpoint.

The process has been held today through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Recall that during the 'Revenge-2' operation, five members of the illegal Armenian armed formations, including two servicemen of the Armenian armed forces, were killed. This fact refutes the claims of the Armenian Prime Minister about the absence of Armenian military personnel in Karabakh.

Note that Azerbaijan does not see a reciprocal attitude from Armenia in humanitarian issues.

