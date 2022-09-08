Azerbaijan hands over five servicemen to Armenia

Azerbaijan handed over five servicemen to Armenia, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons says, News.az reports.

Guided by the principles of humanism, in accordance with the bilateral agreement reached as a result of the discussions held at the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on August 31, 2022, on September 8, the Armenian military personnel were released and transferred by Azerbaijan to Armenia to the Azerbaijani Armenian state border:

- Agramanyan Martin Mushegovich - 23.05.1997, citizen of the Republic of Armenia;

- Gevorgyan Ashot Artakovich - 06.30.1997, citizen of the Republic of Armenia;

- Felix Arshakovich Grigoryan - 23.12.1996, citizen of the Republic of Armenia;

- Manukyan Varazdat Amushavan - 07.07.1990, citizen of the Republic of Armenia;

- Hovsepyan Edik Tigrani - 02.09.1999, citizen of the Republic of Armenia.

News.Az