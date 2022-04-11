Azerbaijan has provided over 12,500 apartments, private houses to martyr families, war disabled in last 4 years

Azerbaijan has provided over 12,500 apartments, private houses to martyr families, war disabled in last 4 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past four years, more than 12,500 apartments and private houses have been given to martyrs’ families and war disabled in Azerbaijan, said Anar Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

He made the remarks Sunday at a briefing on the topic “Success of social reforms, international view of these reforms, awards” held in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The deputy minister noted that as many as 7,400 war veterans have been provided with cars by the Azerbaijani state in the last four years.

Aliyev also pointed to a 30%-growth in the number of employment contracts in the country in 2018-2021.

News.Az