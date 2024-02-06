Azerbaijan holds snap presidential elections today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan today, News.az reports.

The seven presidential candidates are as follows:

1. Ilham Aliyev- The New Azerbaijan Party;

2. Zahid Oruj- Independent candidate;

3. Razi Nurullayev- The National Front Party;

4. Fazil Mustafa- the Great Consolidation Party;

5. Elshad Musayev- the Greater Azerbaijan Party;

6. Gudrat Hasanguliyev- the All-Azerbaijan Popular Front Party;

7. Fuad Aliyev- Independent candidate

In the country, 6,537 polling stations - 6,319 permanent and 218 temporary, were formed for 6,478,623 voters to vote.

Related to the presidential elections, 49 polling stations were established in Azerbaijan's embassies and consulates in 37 countries for more than 23,000 Azerbaijani citizens to vote.

Voting will start at 08:00 and end at 19:00.

90,372 observers will monitor the elections. 790 of them are international observers representing 72 international organizations. Members, supporters and volunteers of 14 parties and 83 NGOs were involved in the election observation. More than 50 thousand observers belong to 14 political parties.

News.Az