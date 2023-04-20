Azerbaijan hosts Global HR SUMMIT 2023 for the first time (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Azerbaijan HR Institute and mainly sponsored by NEQSOL Holding and co-sponsored by the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Anzera, Amrop, the Education Student Loan Fund, OBA and MKT IK LLC, the Global HR SUMMIT 2023 has been held for the first time in Baku.

The event brought together chief executive directors of local and global companies, HR professionals, officials of state institutions and entrepreneurs.

Emil Huseynov, Founder and Director of the Azerbaijan HR Institute, said the Global HR SUMMIT 2023, based on “areas of modern innovations and competitive human capital” – the third one out of five priorities envisaged in the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, which was approved by the Order (dated 2 February 2021) of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is an international event aimed at sharing innovations in human resources on a global scale, cutting-edge innovations in this field and technology development, as well as different experiences through dialogues, discussions and exchanges of ideas.

The UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability network with over 15,000 companies and over 5,000 members from over 160 countries, is the official partner of the Global HR SUMMIT held under the motto “Decent Work & Economic Growth” - Sustainable Development Goals 8.

During the event, chief HR directors of local and international companies, directors of the world’s leading consulting companies and officials of state institutions touched upon the latest innovations and future expectations in the field of human resources management on a single platform for the first time. The event participants obtained new ideas and experiences related to topics such as decent work and strengthening global human resources, digital human resources and artificial intelligence, as well as strategic human resources perspectives for executives.

In 2022, the Azerbaijan HR Institute successfully organized the Baku International HR Forum and the Baku International CEO Summit.

News.Az