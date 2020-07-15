"Azerbaijan House in Israel": We, Jewish immigrants from Azerbaijan, are ready to make our best contribution to the sacred cause - the liberation of occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the military incident occurred as a result of military actions by units of the Armenian armed forces, which attempted to attack with artillery in order to seize positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian State border.

When the entire world community is fighting the fierce COVID-19 pandemic and the world is looking for acceptable ways to combat this terrible virus, when hundreds of people die every day from this terrible disease, the armed forces of Armenia have organized a blatant bloody provocation in the Tovuz direction of the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is obvious that these actions of Pashinyan's regime are an attempt to distract the attention of Armenian citizens, who have lost control over the results of the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia and are tired of the chaotic, totally irresponsible activities of Pashinyan's government.

The due statement was made by members of the board and leadership of the "Azerbaijani House in Israel" and the Coordinating Council of Diaspora of Azerbaijani immigrants in Israel in connection with the latest events in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

"We, members of the board and leadership of "Azerbaijan House in Israel" and members of the Coordinating Council of Diaspora of Azerbaijani immigrants in Israel, express official and strong protest and condemn the insolent provocation, which was carried out by Armenian occupation forces in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. As a result of the brutal counter-offensive by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Armenian occupiers were repelled and suffered heavy losses.

We are members of the 80,000th diaspora of immigrants from Azerbaijan in Israel - the Mountain Jews community, the Ashkenazi European community and the ethnic Azerbaijanis-Israelis with great anxiety and tension watching the news about what the Armenian occupation troops are doing on the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijan border and throughout occupied Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement says.



Members of the board and leadership of "Azerbaijan House in Israel" and members of the Coordinating Council of Diaspora of Azerbaijani immigrants in Israel unequivocally demand that the Republic of Armenia immediately stop all provocative actions and sit down at the negotiating table and begin negotiations on the immediate and unconditional return of Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 adjacent regions of Azerbaijan, occupied by the Armenian armed forces.



"We, Jews from Azerbaijan, are well familiar with the problems of Nagorno-Karabakh and back in the distant 90s of the XX century, we witnessed how the Dashnak groups took advantage of the confusion during the collapse of the USSR, a convenient moment for them, when there was a political bacchanalia of power in Azerbaijan and there was no formed Azerbaijani army, gathering Armenian thugs from all over the world - from Lebanon, Syria, France - committed an impudent occupation of Azerbaijani lands.



As a result of Armenian aggression, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory was occupied and more than 1,000,000,000 ethnic Azerbaijanis were expelled from their own lands and became refugees and internally displaced persons. Armenia committed a bloody act of genocide and a terrible massacre of unarmed and innocent Azerbaijani civilians in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly in February 1992, " the statement says.



According to the members of the board and leadership of "Azerbaijan House in Israel" and members of the Coordinating Council of Diaspora of Azerbaijani immigrants in Israel, the current Azerbaijani army has the most powerful, most modern equipment and weapons, the highest combat readiness, discipline and fighting spirit of the personnel. "Today, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is the strongest army in the South Caucasus, it is a very combat-ready and efficient armed forces with the most advanced weapons to defend their country, and these armed forces are ready to give a decent response to any aggressor. And everyone understands that without the support of the third countries, the poor Armenia could not occupy 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan.



The patience of Azerbaijan has long been at its limit. Official Baku has repeatedly stated and warned Armenia that it will never agree with the existing status quo," the statement says.



"We, members of the board and leadership of the "Azerbaijan House in Israel" and members of the Coordinating Council of Diaspora of Azerbaijani immigrants in Israel, express full support for the actions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Recent events in Tovuz have once again demonstrated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are ready to prevent any Armenian provocation, fully ready to defend every inch of Azerbaijani lands.



As Azerbaijanis in Israel, we are proud of the successes and heroism of the Azerbaijani army. Today, our Diaspora has a new, young generation already educated in Israel, ready to demonstrate their selflessness and heroism in the name of the Motherland, in the name of Azerbaijan, and we are all Jews from Azerbaijan ready to make our best contribution to this sacred cause - the liberation of the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, which have been under Armenian occupation for over 28 years.



Long live the heroic Azerbaijani army!"

News.Az