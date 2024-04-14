Azerbaijan HR Institute director accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

The founder and director of Azerbaijan HR Institute, Emil Huseynov, has been accepted into the Forbes Human Resources Council. The Forbes HR Council is the premiere community for Founders, C-suite, VPs, and top HR industry experts across all industries.

Mr. Huseynov was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As an accepted first Azerbaijani member of the Forbes Human Resources Council, Emil Huseynov has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

We look forward to sharing Emil’s insights with you through the Forbes HR Council!

