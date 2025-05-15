Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss strengthening interparliamentary relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, held a meeting with the visiting Hungarian delegation led by Sándor Lezsák, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Highlighting strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary based on friendship, mutual respect and close cooperation, the sides emphasized that the countries actively cooperate in political, economic, energy, transport, agriculture, education and other areas, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The important role of high-level reciprocal visits – including those by heads of state and government – in further deepening these relations was especially emphasized.

It was noted that, as in other areas, there are extensive ties between the legislative bodies of the two countries. They emphasized that reciprocal visits by Speakers of Parliament, Friendship Groups, and MPs, along with their active engagement, add momentum to these relations. The parties hailed the cooperation of the legislative bodies within the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the OSCE PA, the NATO PA and other international parliamentary organisations.

Sándor Lezsák, in turn, conveyed to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis the regards and good wishes of the Speaker of the Parliament of Hungary László Kövér. He proceeded to say that his country attaches great importance to the development of relations with friendly Azerbaijan.

They pointed out that both peoples share common values, and that cooperation in the humanitarian field contributes to bringing them closer together, with successful ties established in education and culture.

News.Az