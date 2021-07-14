Azerbaijan, ICESCO discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director-General of the Islamic World Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim M. AlMalik has met with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Morocco Oktay Gurbanov to discuss prospects for cooperation between the organization and the country.

During the meeting, held at ICESCO headquarters in Rabat, the two parties discussed ICESCO’s proposal to name Shusha the 2022 Islamic World Culture Capital for the Asian region. Dr. Al Malik explained that the Organization will take the necessary measures according to the ICESCO Program of Islamic World Culture Capitals.

The two parties also examined the travel arrangements for the ICESCO technical team visit, which includes international experts, to visit the heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh and assess the extent of damages they sustained. The technical team, who is ready to conduct the visit at a time convenient to both sides, will also work closely with the Azerbaijani side to draft a plan for the sites’ restoration or reconstruction.

The meeting touched upon arrangements to open a regional office for ICESCO in Azerbaijan as part of the celebration of Shusha as Islamic World Culture Capital for 2022. The meeting also covered the prospects of strengthening cooperation between the two parties as well as Azerbaijan’s support for ICESCO’s initiatives and projects.

News.Az

