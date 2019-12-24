Azerbaijan, IFC mull projects and initiatives on priority spheres

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with the delegation led by Aliya Azimova, IFC Country Representative for Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Ministry.

They discussed projects and initiatives on priority spheres between the Azerbaijani government and the IFC, current situation, and future perspectives of the cooperation.

They also exchanged opinions on the ‘Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Finance Corporation’ and project on ‘investment environment in Azerbaijan and competitiveness in the agribusiness,’ as well as issues of mutual interests.

News.Az

News.Az