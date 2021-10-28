Azerbaijan improves position in revised Global Firepower 2021 ranking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan ranks 63rd among 138 countries (power index: 1.0472) in the revised Global Firepower 2021 raking, up from 64 in the previous version of the ranking, News.Az reports.

As for other South Caucasus countries, Georgia ranks 92 while Armenia standing at the 100th position.

When compiling the Global Firepower ranking, such factors as manpower, airpower, land strength, naval strength, logistics, financials were taken into consideration.

An important place is given to the size of the military budget, external debt, foreign exchange reserves of a country, and its purchasing power.

The top three positions in the ranking belong to the US, Russia, and China.

News.Az