Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over death of three people in landmine blast in Tartar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has released information about the death of three people in mine blast in country’s Tartar district, News.Az reports.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, on April 28, the district prosecutor's office received information about a mine blast in the area from Talish village of Tartar district to the village of Tapgaragoyunlu. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that three people were killed as a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine in that area.

Upon the fact, a criminal case has been launched in the Tartar District Prosecutor's Office in accordance with the relevant article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Additional information will be provided

News.Az