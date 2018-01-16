Azerbaijan invites UNESCO to join monitoring process in occupied territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited UNESCO to join the process of monitoring cultural monuments in the territories occupied by Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on Jan.16.

This invitation was announced today at the headquarters of UNESCO during the meeting of the minister with the head of the organization Audrey Azoulay, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is sensitive to the issue of preserving the country's cultural heritage. Armenia deliberately destroys cultural monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories", Mammadyarov said, noting that the OSCE monitoring mission confirms these facts.

Azoulay noted that she considers UNESCO's cooperation with Azerbaijan important in the field of intercultural dialogue and stressed the importance of continuing joint activities in this field in the future.

During the meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov invited the Director General of UNESCO to visit Azerbaijan.

News.Az

