Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation in field of transport and telecommunications

The delegation headed by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzadeh presented Azerbaijan at the 24th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer Equipment and Electronic Commerce (ELECOMP) held in Tehran.

The exhibition was attended by IT companies from various countries, including Azerbaijan. Domestic ICT companies demonstrated in the National Pavilion of Azerbaijan its products and solution

During the visit, Ramin Guluzadeh met with the head of the Staff President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Ahmad Ahundi and the Minister of Information and communication technologies Mohammad Javad Azeri Jahromi.

At the meeting with Mahmoud Vaezi, the head of the President's Staff, the sides discussed issues of joint radio monitoring of mobile networks in the border areas, cooperation in preventing illegal traffic transmission, coordination broadcasting of TV / FM channels, coordination of frequency resources for the purpose of preventing cases of interference. The parties agreed on the establishment of a joint commission for cooperation in this field.

During the meeting with the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, such issues, such as the elimination of existing difficulties in international transport border crossings of Iran, the increase in

international transport corridor North-South.

And the topic of discussions at the meeting with the Minister of Information and communication technologies of Iran have become issues of experience exchange in the sphere of development telecommunications, mail, start-up projects and the ecosystem of start-ups, etc.

As part of the discussions, leading Iranian companies in the field of ICT were invited to the international exhibition-conference Bakutel-2018.

