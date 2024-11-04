Azerbaijan, Iran to conduct joint naval drills in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Iran are set to conduct the AZIREX-2024 joint tactical exercise in the Caspian Sea, involving personnel and ships of the naval forces of both countries.

The exercise will be held in line with the protocol of the meeting of the joint commission on military and military-technical cooperation, signed between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the ministry’s press service told News.Az. On November 2, personnel and warships from the Azerbaijan Army participating in the exercise arrived at Enzeli sea port.Two ships and more than 100 personnel from Azerbaijan's Navy will take part in the "Search and Rescue at Sea" exercise, which will be held in the Iranian sector of the Caspian Sea.

News.Az