Azerbaijan is ready to host the Ukraine-Russia meeting - Presidential aide

"Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkiye are making efforts to stop the war in Ukraine and achieve a ceasefire," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who participated in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, told journalists, News.az reports.

Mr. Hajiyev emphasized that holding a meeting of Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers with the mediation of Turkey within the Antalya Diplomatic Forum was a big step: “It was the greatest contribution to peace. We, for our part, appreciate it, and the international community appreciates it at a high level."



Hikmet Hajiyev also commented on Azerbaijan's hosting of the Ukraine-Russia meeting: "It was proposed by Ukraine. If there is such an intention, we are always ready to host it. The logic here is that Azerbaijan is neither a member of NATO nor the CSTO. Azerbaijan also chairs the Non-Aligned Movement. If offered, Azerbaijan is ready to support it. We see the crisis in Ukraine. The aid continues."

