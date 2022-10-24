Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan is steadfast advocate for UN mechanism: Foreign Ministry

After the restoration of its independence, Azerbaijan has been a steadfast advocate for UN mechanisms, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Monday, News.Az reports.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan made a Twitter post on the occasion of United Nations Day.

“Today we celebrate UN Day. After restoration of independence, Azerbaijan as an active and reliable Member, has been a steadfast advocate for UN mechanisms, made every effort to preserve international peace and security, as well as sustainable development,” the ministry said.


