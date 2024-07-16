Azerbaijan, Israel hail successful cooperation in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met Tuesday with a delegation led by Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, including hydrocarbon industry.“We discussed our prosperous cooperation in the hydrocarbon industry, projects implemented on production and exporting directions in the field of renewable energy in our country and opportunities that would strengthen the mutual energy relations,” Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on x.

News.Az