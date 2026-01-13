Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Italy to hold 65 events in 2026-2027

Photo: Report

Azerbaijan and Italy plan to carry out 65 events across 18 areas of cooperation during 2026-2027, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku.

He added that political consultations between the two countries will also take place, highlighting the strategic nature of Azerbaijan-Italy relations, News.Az reports, citing Report.


