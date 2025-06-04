Azerbaijan, Japan mull implementing joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his visit to Japan, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and the country’s Commissioner General for Expo 2025, met with Akihisa Nagashima, Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister.

The sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in various fields and the implementation of joint projects, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Advisor Akihisa Nagashima noted the rapid development of cooperation between the two countries in the energy and oil and gas sectors and emphasized the great potential for collaboration in the field of renewable energy. He expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s active participation in Expo 2025 in Osaka and said the national pavilion effectively showcases the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Anar Alakbarov stated that the President of Azerbaijan places great emphasis on the development of relations with Japan and noted the broad potential for cooperation in multiple sectors. He highlighted the reconstruction initiatives in the liberated territories and invited Japanese companies to take an active part in these projects.

The importance of humanitarian and cultural initiatives to deepen the friendship between the two nations was emphasized. They noted that Azerbaijani National Days will be held in Tokyo and Osaka. The Azerbaijani national pavilion is among the most visited at this year’s world expo and has been recognized as one of the top 10 most impressive pavilions of Osaka 2025.

News.Az