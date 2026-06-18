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Azerbaijani taekwondo team secures six medals at European Clubs Championships

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Azerbaijani taekwondo team secures six medals at European Clubs Championships
Photo credit: Report

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes secured six medals at the European Clubs Championships in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, Aydan Huseynova (36 kg, Iravan) and Rada Asad (44 kg, Mubariz) won gold medals, News.Az reports, citing Report.

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Islam Guluzada (33 kg, Alpman), Gokalp Cilingir (40 kg, Narimanov RIK) and Renat Zulfugarli (+57 kg, Alov) claimed silver, while Akbar Taghiyev (+30 kg, Atlet) won bronze.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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