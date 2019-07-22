Azerbaijan joins to “Charter of International Committee of Military Medicine”
- 22 Jul 2019 20:51
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a Law on joining of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the “Charter of International Committee of Military Medicine
According to the Law, Republic of Azerbaijan joins to the “Charter of International Committee of Military Medicine” amended on December 9, 2013.
