Azerbaijan joins to “Charter of International Committee of Military Medicine”

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a Law on joining of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the “Charter of International Committee of Military Medicine

According to the Law, Republic of Azerbaijan joins to the “Charter of International Committee of Military Medicine” amended on December 9, 2013.

News.Az


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

