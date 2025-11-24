Azerbaijan elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025–2029

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (WHC) for the 2025–2029 term during the 25th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in Paris, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Five countries competed alongside Azerbaijan for the single seat allocated to the Eastern European region. In the first round of voting, Azerbaijan secured the support of 92 out of 160 member states, winning the seat under competitive conditions.

The Committee, composed of 21 member states, is the main executive body responsible for overseeing the implementation of UNESCO’s World Heritage Convention. Its key tasks include forming the UNESCO World Heritage List and regulating activities related to the recognition, protection, and preservation of cultural and natural heritage of global significance.

The WHC also determines the allocation of resources from the World Heritage Fund and provides financial assistance for projects at the request of States Parties. This support covers a wide range of areas, including conservation work, management planning, emergency assistance, and capacity-building for relevant institutions.

Azerbaijan previously served on the Committee from 2015 to 2019, contributing actively to its work. In July 2019, the country also hosted the Committee’s 43rd session.

