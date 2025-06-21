Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss bilateral co-op, Middle East developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The discussions focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, recent developments in the Middle East, and the Israel–Iran confrontation.

The foreign ministers emphasized the importance of further developing the friendship and partnership between the two countries, as well as enhancing collaboration within international organizations. They also reviewed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The meeting also addressed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

