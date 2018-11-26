Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss intensifying parliamentary co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, the press service of the Kazakh Mazhilis reported Nov. 26.

During the meeting Nigmatulin stressed the importance of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, which was signed at the recent Aktau summit. The Convention, he said, opens up a new era in the interaction of the Caspian littoral states.

The sides also discussed intensifying inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The sides met on the sidelines of the International Parliamentary Conference 'Astana - A Center of Global Integration, Security and Peace'.

News.Az

