Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore military cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday received the newly appointed military attaché of Kazakhstan, Colonel Salauat Khayrushev.

Hasanov congratulated the Kazakh representative on the commencement of his service in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations are based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood and a rich historical heritage, the minister wished the military attaché success in his future service to further expand military cooperation between the two countries.

Colonel Khayrushev expressed his gratitude for the trust shown and stated that during his tenure, he would do his best to further strengthen military ties.

The meeting discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields. Additionally, the sides exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az