Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Park under construction in Aktau

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Park under construction in Aktau

A new Kazakhstan-Azerbaijani Friendship Park is under construction in the city of Aktau, AzerTag reports.

“Dostlug” National and Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan`s Consulate General in Aktau have held a special ceremony to plant trees in the area of the park.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Aktau Elkhan Zeynalov, representatives of Kazakhstan` government, public figures and media representatives attended the ceremony.

A total of 613 trees were planted in the park to commemorate the victims of Khojaly genocide.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      