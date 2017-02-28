Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Park under construction in Aktau
A new Kazakhstan-Azerbaijani Friendship Park is under construction in the city of Aktau, AzerTag reports.
“Dostlug” National and Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis and Azerbaijan`s Consulate General in Aktau have held a special ceremony to plant trees in the area of the park.
Azerbaijani ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Aktau Elkhan Zeynalov, representatives of Kazakhstan` government, public figures and media representatives attended the ceremony.
A total of 613 trees were planted in the park to commemorate the victims of Khojaly genocide.
News.Az