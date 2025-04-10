Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan hold planning conference for "Khazri-2025" joint naval drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the joint action plan signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, a planning conference was held for the "Khazri-2025" joint tactical exercise to be conducted with ships and servicemen from the Naval Forces of both countries.

The event was attended by delegations led by the First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chief of the General Staff of the Kazakh Naval Forces, 1st grade Captain Kanat Niyazbekov and the First Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces - Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.



At the end of the meeting, the final protocol of the conference on joint tactical exercise to be held in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea was signed.



It should be noted that the objective of the exercise is to increase the professionalism of the military seamen of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and exchange experience.

News.Az