Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan review bilateral cooperation, regional issues

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, has held a meeting with Kazakh Ambassador to Baku Alim Bayel to review last year’s outcomes of bilateral cooperation and discuss plans for the near future.

Ambassador Bayel highlighted the high frequency of mutual visits as a key indicator of strong ties, News.Az reports, citing the Kazakh Embassy in Baku.

Over the past three years, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Azerbaijan six times, while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made five trips to Kazakhstan.

The meeting also addressed the historic peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. On August 8, 2025, a long-standing conflict was resolved with the initialing of a peace agreement. Kazakhstan played a role by hosting the Azerbaijan–Armenia negotiations in 2024. Symbolically and practically, the first shipment from Azerbaijan to Armenia in 30 years consisted of Kazakh wheat, highlighting the importance of maintaining open transport links.

It was noted that another significant development in 2025 was Azerbaijan’s full participation in the Central Asian leaders’ summit format, with Kazakhstan providing strong support. President Tokayev expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan joining the C5 + US framework.

The sides also stressed the importance of strengthening economic and industrial cooperation through a joint investment fund, as well as continuing collaboration in transport, logistics, and energy sectors. Regional and international matters were also discussed, with both countries affirming active joint participation in shaping the new geopolitical and geoeconomic architecture of the Eurasian region.

