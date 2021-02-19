Azerbaijan keeps taking measures to expose aggressor Armenia in int’l arena (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan continues to take comprehensive measures to expose the aggressor Armenia in the international arena.

Within those measures, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office prepared a video in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages.

The video contains information about the crimes of the provocative armed forces of Armenia, which committed crimes against our army and civilians.

It was noted that as a result of strikes by the Armenian armed forces from September 27, 2020 to November 10, 2020, about 30 thousand shells and 227 missiles were fired at the regions and cities where the civilian population of Azerbaijan resides.

It was stated that armed forces of Armenia caused serious damage to the property of a large number of civilians as well as destroyed apartment buildings and non-residential areas.

From September 27, 2020 to November 10, 2020, 93 people including 12 minors and 27 women died as a result of shelling of civilians by enemy forces. 407 people, including 50 minors and 101 women, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

News.Az