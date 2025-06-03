Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss bilateral and multilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 3, during his official visit to the Republic of Kenya, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The one-on-one meeting between the parties was followed by an expanded meeting with the participation of delegations from both sides, News.Az reports.

During the expanded meeting, current issues on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Kenya were discussed.

As the two countries mark the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations, both sides agreed that Azerbaijan-Kenya ties are based on mutually beneficial cooperation. The importance of maintaining the momentum of high-level visits, ensuring regular political consultations between the foreign ministries, and strengthening the bilateral legal and contractual framework was emphasized.

The parties noted with satisfaction the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kenya based on mutual trust and support within multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Touching on topics including the economy, trade, investment, and environmental issues, the sides noted significant potential and opportunities for cooperation in information and communication technologies, energy and natural resources, agriculture and tourism, as well as in combating climate change and promoting green transformation.

They hailed the deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan’s unique “ASAN Khidmet” model and Kenya’s “Huduma Programme” in the area of accessible and streamlined public services.

The role of educational and cultural exchanges in fostering closer mutual understanding between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kenya was also highlighted.

They expressed confidence that the official opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, will contribute to a more systematic and comprehensive implementation of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az