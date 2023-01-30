Azerbaijan Land of Fire become Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz champions for 2nd time

Azerbaijan Land of Fire have become the winner of the 38th Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz in Switzerland, after claiming a 6-5 win over Swiss St. Moritz in the final game, News.Az reports.

In 2022, Azerbaijan Land of Fire defeated French Clinique La Prairie 6-2 to claim the title of the tournament.

News.Az