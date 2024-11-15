Azerbaijan launches 'Green Growth Portal' at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, in collaboration with the Growth Lab at Harvard University, launched the Green Growth Portal at an event during COP29, aimed at fostering global cooperation for sustainable development.

In his remarks, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister, highlighted the importance of the portal in global cooperation to achieve sustainable development, noting that the Green Growth Portal is a web tool that would help countries identify their best green growth opportunities, and guide policymakers on how to develop these green growth opportunities, News.Az reports.Speaking about the importance of climate issues in economic planning, Mikayil Jabbarov stressed the need to integrate economic planning policies and the supply chain.Kanan Najafov, SOCAR Vice-president, provided insights into the company’s "net zero" target, mentioning the ongoing efforts on decarbonization, energy transition and implementation of low carbon solutions.In his video address to the event participants, Ricardo Hausmann, Professor at Harvard Kennedy School and Director of Harvard's Growth Lab, highlighted the crucial role of reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy to address the challenges of climate change.Timothy Cheston, Senior Manager at the Growth Lab at Center for International Development at Harvard University, informed the participants about the Green Growth Portal.The project is planned to be fully operational in 2025. The use of the portal will be free of charge.The event, held with the participation of representatives of the public, private sector, international organizations, business associations, academic circles and financial institutions, also featured discussions on various topics.

News.Az