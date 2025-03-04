Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss bilateral agenda, strategic priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Kestutis Vaskelevicius, Lithuanian Ambassador to Baku.

The discussions focused on expanding the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, the ambassador said, News.Az reports.

“Pleasure to meet Mr Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan & the Head of Foreign Policy. Thankful for a valuable discussion ab: enhancing Azerbaijan-Lithuania bilateral agenda; shared EU-Azerbaijan strategic priorities; geopolitical situation in wider region, & Azerbaijan’s humanitarian support to Ukraine,” Ambassador Vaskelevicius posted on X.

News.Az