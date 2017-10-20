Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss prospects for developing interparliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with Deputy Chairperson of Lithuania`s Seimas Irena Šiaulienė to discuss prospects for developing int

Asadov said reciprocal visits of the heads of states, documents signed during these visits deepen the bilateral relations even more, AzerTag reports. He hailed the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, and also praised the activity of friendship groups at both parliaments.

Asadov said that the Azerbaijani public considers the Lithuania-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group`s statement on Khojaly Genocide as a friendly move. The parliament speaker noted that 14 states, one international organization and over 20 USA states have already recognized the Khojaly Genocide committed by Armenia. Asadov stressed a special role of the Twinning Project in fruitful cooperation between the Azerbaijani parliament and the Seimas. He expressed his confidence that such projects will contribute to implementation of priority events within the European Neighborhood Policy Action Plan on Azerbaijan.

Asadov also touched on TANAP and TAP gas pipeline projects, Azerbaijan`s contribution to restoration of the Great Silk Road and the East-West, North-South transport corridors.

Šiaulienė said Lithuania is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan, adding that her country is keen to develop cooperation in various fields. She stressed the importance of the interparliamentary ties, participation of the MPs in different international events and negotiations held during the reciprocal visits.

