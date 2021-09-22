Azerbaijan logs 1,356 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 2,651 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Up until now, 476,409 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 441,731 of them have recovered, and 6,370 people have died. Currently, 28,308 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Azerbaijan has conducted 4,764,847 COVID-19 tests over the past period, including 13,583 today.

