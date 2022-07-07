Azerbaijan logs 40 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 death over past day
- 07 Jul 2022 14:54
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175086
- Social
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-logs-40-fresh-coronavirus-cases-1-death-over-past-day Copied
Azerbaijan has confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases, 49 recoveries, and 1 death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 793,546 with 783,550 recoveries and 9,719 deaths.
Treatment of 277 others is underway. A total of 6,980,033 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.