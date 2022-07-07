Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan logs 40 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 death over past day

Azerbaijan logs 40 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 death over past day

Azerbaijan has confirmed 40 new coronavirus cases, 49 recoveries, and 1 death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 793,546 with 783,550 recoveries and 9,719 deaths.

Treatment of 277 others is underway. A total of 6,980,033 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

