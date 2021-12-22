Azerbaijan logs 648 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 648 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Dec.22.

As many as 1,365 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died in the country over the past day.

Up until now, 612,205 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 590,155 of them have recovered, and 8,238 people have died. Currently, 13,812 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,891 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,777,429 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az