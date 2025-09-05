Azerbaijan makes debut at International Travel Expo in Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC 2025), the largest tourism exhibition in the Mekong Delta region, has officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s economic and financial hub.

According to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Vietnam, for the first time, Azerbaijan is proudly represented with a national stand at a global gathering of tourism leaders, businesspeople and government representatives, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This initiative aims to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential and foster the development of bilateral relations. Azerbaijan's presence at the exhibition is coordinated by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and private companies.

The longstanding ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, established in 1959, were officially upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2025 through the initiative of both nations' leaders.

The debut of Azerbaijan at the exhibition represents a meaningful advancement in fostering bilateral collaboration in the fields of tourism, commerce, and culture.

The national stand not only showcases Azerbaijan’s tourism potential but also serves as a platform for B2B meetings and partnerships. The collaborative presence of Azerbaijani enterprises and representatives from the Baku City Executive Authority at the exhibition reflects the country’s interest in long-term cooperation with Vietnam and the ASEAN region.

Azerbaijan’s first-ever participation in this exhibition will pave the way for new tourism initiatives, the implementation of business and cultural projects, and the further strengthening of friendship and strategic partnership between the peoples of both countries.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Embassy in Vietnam

News.Az