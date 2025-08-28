Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Thailand

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), in partnership with the Shahdag Tourism Center and other organizations, presented the nation’s diverse tourism offerings at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Azerbaijani national stand featured detailed information about the country and its tourism potential, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

During the event, PATA's Chief Executive Officer, Noor Ahmad Hamid, met with the ATB representatives to exchange views on developments and recent innovations in the tourism sector.

Elchin Bashirov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand, visited the Azerbaijani national stand.

PATA Travel Mart (PTM) is one of Asia Pacific’s longest-standing international travel trade exhibitions, offering unparalleled networking and contracting opportunities. It helps travel and tourism organisations access decision-makers, meet new clients, expand their networks, establish new relationships, and strengthen existing business partnerships.

Photo: Azerbaijan Tourism Board

Photo: Azerbaijan Tourism Board

News.Az