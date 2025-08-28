Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Thailand

  • Tourism
  • Share
Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Thailand
Photo: Azerbaijan Tourism Board

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), in partnership with the Shahdag Tourism Center and other organizations, presented the nation’s diverse tourism offerings at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Azerbaijani national stand featured detailed information about the country and its tourism potential, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

During the event, PATA's Chief Executive Officer, Noor Ahmad Hamid, met with the ATB representatives to exchange views on developments and recent innovations in the tourism sector.

Elchin Bashirov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand, visited the Azerbaijani national stand.

PATA Travel Mart (PTM) is one of Asia Pacific’s longest-standing international travel trade exhibitions, offering unparalleled networking and contracting opportunities. It helps travel and tourism organisations access decision-makers, meet new clients, expand their networks, establish new relationships, and strengthen existing business partnerships.

News about - Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in ThailandPhoto: Azerbaijan Tourism Board

News about - Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in ThailandPhoto: Azerbaijan Tourism Board


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      