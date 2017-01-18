Azerbaijan, Malaysia explore ways of developing cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met with his Malaysian counterpart Dato Sri Anifah Aman on the sidelines of the OIC Emergency Ministerial Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur.

They have explored ways of further developing cooperation between the two countries, AzerTag reports.

The two also discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Malaysian relations.

The ministers praised development of political dialogue between the two countries, as well as cooperation and mutual support within the international organisations.

They also discussed the issue of expanding the high-level reciprocal visits and bilateral legislative base.

Elmar Mammadyarov and Dato Sri Anifah Aman emphasized the necessity to increase joint efforts to develop bilateral economic relations.

Minister Mammadyarov provided an insight into the current state of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

