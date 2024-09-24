Azerbaijan manufactures over 1,000 military products, says President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The government pays special attention to the issues of strengthening Azerbaijan's defense capability and ensuring its national security, and further development of these areas is one of the priority directions. In recent years, the defense industry of our country has been developing very rapidly. In addition to the improvement of existing production sites in accordance with modern standards, efforts are in progress to successfully establish new production sectors. As a result of effective reforms, the range of defense products manufactured in our country has increased, and today more than 1000 military products are produced in Azerbaijan. Both the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are equipped with modern types of weapons and the defense industry companies of the world are closely interested in our products,” President of Azerbiajan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to the participants of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2024” and the 14th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian."

New partnerships in the field of defense industry have been established with many friendly and allied countries, and existing relations are successfully continuing. Azerbaijan is expanding its military and technical capabilities by achieving dynamic development in the field of defense industry.President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the strength and power of the military industrial complex of Azerbaijan, which played an exceptional role in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories recognized by the international community, and the modern weapons produced in the country are also displayed within the framework of the "ADEX" exhibition. It is no coincidence that the combat experience of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces both during the 44-day Patriotic War and local anti-terror operations is carefully studied today in the military centers of developed countries.In parallel with "ADEX", the 14th "Securex Caspian" International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment has also been organized, showcasing promising models of equipment, comprehensive security systems, and weapons for law enforcement, border, rescue, firefighting, and special services. The head of state expressed confidence that the products displayed at this exhibition will be of interest to the participants.

News.Az